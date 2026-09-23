Will Pat Cummins be available for 1st South Africa ODI? 

Cummins and Starc both missed the ODI tour of Zimbabwe as part of their preparation for the upcoming Tests against South Africa.

The three-match ODI series in Durban, Johannesburg, and Potchefstroom is crucial for Australia ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

However, the trio of quicks won't be pushed through all three games over seven days with more vital Tests to follow in the race for the World Test Championship final.