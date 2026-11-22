Will Pat Cummins feature in IPL 2027? Check out
What's the story
Australia's Test captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper, Pat Cummins, is likely to feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). This comes as a surprise considering that some other Australian players have opted out due to workload concerns. Josh Hazlewood will also play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A senior SRH player recently told Cricbuzz, "I have spoken to Pat and he has said he will come for sure."
Assurance
Availability aligns with SRH's consistent stance
The senior SRH player, who is currently participating in the ILT20 in the UAE, further assured that Cummins would be available for at least part of IPL 2027 season.
This aligns with the franchise's consistent stance on his availability, which is why they didn't release him earlier.
Last season, Cummins had joined SRH in the second half after receiving a late go-ahead from Cricket Australia (CA).
Schedule clash
Australia's busy international schedule
Cummins's participation in IPL 2027 was previously uncertain due to Australia's busy international schedule before and after the tournament.
Australia are set to play nine Tests before IPL, including five in India from January to March.
They will also face England in a five-Test Ashes series from June to August.
However, these doubts have now been cleared, with Cummins gearing up for the season.
Information
Cummins central to SRH's success
Cummins has been central to SRH's success in the last few IPL seasons. Under him, the Orange Army played the 2024 final, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While Cummins has been contributing with all-round skills, SRH reached the Eliminator this year.
Player availability
Green expected to be available for IPL 2027 as well
Along with Cummins, Cameron Green is also expected to be available for IPL 2027. The Knight Riders, who retained him, confirmed this decision.
A KKR official said, "We have been told that he will come for the season," explaining their decision not to release the all-rounder.
This comes after some franchises had to release players like Travis Head and Mitchell Starc due to their focus on family commitments and workload management, respectively.