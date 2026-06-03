Australia's Pat Cummins hints at missing IPL 2027: Details here

Pat Cummins , the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has hinted that he might skip the 2027 season. The Australian cricket team has a busy international calendar ahead, including a Test series in India, The Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins said his main focus is on Test cricket and Australia's World Cup campaign.

Commitment Cummins's focus on Test cricket Cummins said, "Something has got to give at some stage next year, and it's not going to be test matches or an ODI World Cup." He has been a key player for SRH in recent seasons, earning ₹18 crore annually as the franchise's captain. However, Australia's 2027 schedule has left him wondering whether he can fit in another IPL season alongside his commitments.

Upcoming challenges Australia's packed schedule in 2027 Australia will play the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India in January and February, followed by a one-off Test against England in Melbourne in March. The latter will mark the 150th anniversary of Test cricket. Cummins will also be part of a full Ashes series in England and an ODI World Cup in southern Africa in 2027. The Australian Test captain said he won't rush his decision on IPL participation and will consult with SRH closer to the tournament date.

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Information SRH under Cummins Under Cummins, SRH have become a formidable side in the IPL. With one of the most dangerous batting attacks, the Orange Army reached the Eliminator this year. SRH were also the IPL 2024 runners-up.

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Focus on priorities Priorities for Cummins Cummins stressed that his commitments to Australia will take precedence over franchise cricket. He said, "The priorities for me are always the test matches and that ODI World Cup. I dare say if I play all of India, I need some sort of break before a pretty grueling Ashes series." Time and again, Cummins has reiterated that playing for Australia is his top priority.