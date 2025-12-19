Ashes: Pat Cummins shines on comeback, surpasses Brett Lee 

Australian captain Pat Cummins made a sensational return to Test cricket, surpassing the wicket tally of fast-bowling legend Brett Lee . In the ongoing third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval, Cummins took three wickets as the Brits were folded for 286 while responding to Australia's first innings total of 371/10. With this spell, he surpassed Lee's tally of 310 Test wickets. Notably, Cummins missed the first two games due to fitness issues.

Spell A fine spell from Cummins England had a steady start in response to Australia's 371 in the first innings. Although the visitors had a 37-run opening stand, they were soon down to 42/3. Cummins drew the first blood by trapping opener Zak Crawley for 9. He then dismissed the talismanic Joe Root (19) for the record 12th time in the format. Jamie Smith (22) was the Australian skipper's final victim as England finished with 286/10.

Record ranking Cummins ranks 7th among Australia's highest Test wicket-takers Cummins finished his spell with 3/69 from 17 overs. This spell has put him in the seventh position on Australia's list of highest Test wicket-takers. He has now gone past Lee, who retired in 2008 with 310 wickets from 76 matches. The list is topped by Shane Warne with a whopping 708 wickets. Playing his 72nd Test, Cummins has raced to 312 wickets at 22.10 (5W: 14, 10WM: 2).

Information 100 Ashes wickets loading for Cummins In The Ashes, Cummins has raced to a tally of 94 wickets from 20 matches at an average of 24.07. This includes two fifers. Meanwhile, 180 of Cummins's scalps have come Down Under at 19.97. As a captain, he has taken 148 Test wickets at 22.67.