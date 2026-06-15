Nissanka has 78 sixes in T20Is

SL's Pathum Nissanka completes 150 T20 sixes: Key stats

By Parth Dhall Edited by Gaurav Tripathi 01:21 pm Jun 15, 202601:21 pm

What's the story

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has raced to 150 sixes in T20 cricket. The 28-year-old reached the landmark in the third and final T20I against West Indies at Jamaica's Sabina Park. The first maximum from Nissanka's blade helped him unlock the achievement. Over 75 of his T20 sixes have come in internationals. Here we look at his stellar stats and records.