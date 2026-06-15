SL's Pathum Nissanka completes 150 T20 sixes: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has raced to 150 sixes in T20 cricket. The 28-year-old reached the landmark in the third and final T20I against West Indies at Jamaica's Sabina Park. The first maximum from Nissanka's blade helped him unlock the achievement. Over 75 of his T20 sixes have come in internationals. Here we look at his stellar stats and records.
Sixes
Breakdown of his sixes
According to ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka raced to 151 T20 sixes in his 180th appearance. Across 175 innings, he has also smashed 512 fours. Nissanka currently has 78 sixes from 94 T20Is for Sri Lanka. He is SL's highest run-scorer in the format, having scored 2,699 runs at an average of 30.67. The tally includes 19 fifties and a couple of hundreds (SR: 128.58).
Knock
5,000 T20 runs loading for Nissanka
Opening the innings for the Lankans, Nissanka made 26 off 17 balls in the game with the help of two fours and as many sixes. However, WI later won this chase, having chased down the 170-run target. Nissanka's latest efforts have taken him to 4,942 runs in T20 cricket. He averages 29.24 (SR: 133.24). This includes 38 scores of 50-plus (100s: 3).