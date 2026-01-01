Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake hammers his 2nd T20I fifty: Stats

Pakistan defeated co-hosts Sri Lanka by five runs in a thrilling encounter at Pallekele on Saturday. The match marked the end of Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup campaign. Pakistan scored 212/8 in 20 overs. In response, Sri Lanka ended with 207/6. Despite the win, Pakistan couldn't restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less runs and missed out on a semi-final spot due to New Zealand's superior net run rate. Notably, Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake shone with a valiant 58.

Effort A superb effort from Rathnayake's blade Rathnayake walked in at number four for the Lankans. His side was stationed at 33/2 in the 5th over. Alongside Charith Asalanka, he added a 42-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Sri Lanka were then reduced to 101/5 before skipper Dasun Shanaka joined Rathnayake and the two added 61 runs for the 6th wicket. Rathnayake was dismissed in the 18th over by Shaheen Afridi. Shanaka then took his side close, but Pakistan held on for a final-ball win.

Stats Rathnayake surpasses 500 T20 runs Rathnayake starred with 58 runs off 37 balls. He smashed four fours and three sixes. In 12 matches, he now has 266 runs at 29.55. This was his 2nd T20I fifty. His strike rate is 146.96. Overall in T20s, Rathnayake has surpassed 500 runs. Playing his 44th T20 (34 innings), he now owns 511 runs at 17.62 (50s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns a strike rate of 120.80.

