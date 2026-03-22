IPL over PSL? PCB chairman warns players of legal action

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has warned international players of legal consequences if they choose the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The warning comes after Sri Lanka's T20I captain Dasun Shanaka was signed by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement player, despite being picked by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. Before that, Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe also switched from the PSL to IPL, opting to sign for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Legal action Legal action against players who skip PSL Naqvi has made it clear that the PCB will take action against players who skip PSL this year. "As far as international players are concerned. Just look at the players who are coming for this year's PSL. Yes, two to three players have also left. We are planning to take legal action against them," he said, as per ESPNcricinfo. Last year, South African pacer Corbin Bosch faced similar consequences for a last-minute pullout to join Mumbai Indians.

Player participation Naqvi confirms participation of international stars in PSL 2026 Despite the ongoing regional issues, Naqvi has confirmed that many top international players will still feature in PSL 2026. He said, "There is a regional issue going on, but we have gotten many category A players involved this year. Players who never came to Pakistan have now started to come here for the PSL." The tournament will run from March 26 to May 3.

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Security concerns IPL and PSL to run simultaneously again Because of an oil crisis amid the West Asia conflict, the PCB has decided to host PSL 2026 behind closed doors. The matches will only be played in Lahore and Karachi. Meanwhile, IPL 2026 will be conducted as usual with fans allowed to watch the games live from stadiums. This year marks the second consecutive clash between PSL and IPL dates.

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