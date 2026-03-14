PCB dismisses rumors of fining players for T20 WC performance 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed rumors that it fined players for their early exit from the T20 World Cup . The speculation arose after Pakistan's failure to reach the semi-finals in the 20-team tournament, marking the fourth time in a row at an ICC event that they failed to reach the semi-finals. Reports had suggested that each player in the 15-member squad was fined PKR 5 million.

Official denial It was all social media gossip, says PCB Amir Mir, a spokesperson for the PCB, has denied these claims. He told Hindustan Times Digital that no such decision was ever taken by the board. "It was all social media gossip," he said on Saturday afternoon. Mir further clarified there is no precedent or provision for such an action within the PCB's regulations.

Tournament recap Pakistan's hopes of reaching semi-finals dashed by Sri Lanka Pakistan's semi-final hopes hinged on a massive win over Sri Lanka in their last Super 8s Group 2 match. They had to win by at least 65 runs but fell short despite posting an impressive total of 212 runs, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's century. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka nearly turned the game around with his stellar performance, but Pakistan's narrow victory wasn't enough to keep them in contention for the semi-finals.

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