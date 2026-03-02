PCB fines players for poor performance in T20 WC: Details 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slapped a fine of PKR 5 million (approximately $18,000) on each player of the national team. The penalty comes after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . This is the fourth consecutive time that Pakistan have failed to reach the semi-finals of an ICC men's tournament, marking a first in the country's cricketing history.

Reasoning Fines imposed for poor performance According to ESPNcricinfo, the fines imposed by the PCB are not for disciplinary reasons but for what they term as poor performance in the tournament. The decision was taken after Pakistan's dismal showing against India in a group-stage match, where they lost by 61 runs. The players were also warned that these fines could be waived if Pakistan managed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Performance review Pakistan's struggle in the tournament Pakistan made it to the second round of the tournament, avoiding a third consecutive first-round exit. However, they struggled in the Super Eight group after a rain-affected match against New Zealand and a loss to England. Their win over Sri Lanka was too narrow to secure a place in the semi-finals, leading to their early exit from the tournament.

Advertisement

Past precedents History of penalties after major tournament disappointments The current PCB administration has a history of imposing penalties after major tournament disappointments. Five months ago, after a narrow defeat to India in the Asia Cup final, the PCB had temporarily suspended all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued to players for participation in winter T20 leagues. However, this suspension was lifted soon after as some top players headed to Australia for the Big Bash League (BBL).

Advertisement

Player achievements Sahibzada Farhan's stellar performance Despite the team's overall underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup, some players did shine individually. With 383 runs at 76.60, Sahibzada Farhan became the highest run-scorer in a T20 World Cup and the only player to score two centuries in a single tournament. His stellar performance was one of the few bright spots for Pakistan amid their disappointing campaign at this global event.