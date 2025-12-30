PCB parts ways with Test head coach Azhar Mahmood: Details
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with its national Test team head coach, Azhar Mahmood. The decision comes three months before the expiry of his contract, which was due to end in March 2026. The PCB has already started looking for a replacement as Pakistan's next Test assignment isn't until March 2026. Here are further details.
Strategic move
PCB's decision to part ways with Mahmood
A reliable source close to the Board told PTI, "Since Azhar's contract ends in March and Pakistan's Test assignments begin from March 2026, it would be best for the Board to start planning ahead for a new head coach." Mahmood had a two-year contract with the PCB and was appointed as head coach of the Test side last year.
Coaching history
Mahmood's tenure and future plans
During his time as Test head coach, Mahmood only managed one series - a respectable 1-1 home draw against world Test champions South Africa. He said, "I was appointed by the PCB for a specific tenure, during which I carried out my responsibilities with professionalism and dedication." His association with the national side goes back to April 2024 when he was appointed as an all-formats assistant coach.
Future plans
PCB's search for a new head coach
The PCB has already started looking for a new Test head coach, with sources hinting at a possible overhaul of the support staff. Pakistan's next World Test Championship cycle starts with a tour of Bangladesh in March 2026, followed by West Indies and England tours later that year. Home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand are also on the cards.