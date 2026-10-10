Rampant Chelsea thrash Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League: Key stats

Chelsea started the match on a high note, with Henderson scoring just 65 seconds into the game.

The veteran midfielder's first goal came after a brilliant assist from Cole Palmer, who had extended his Chelsea contract earlier in the day.

Just minutes later, Morgan Rogers's shot deflected off Antonio Silva and went into the far corner, putting Chelsea 2-0 up within three minutes.

This is now their fastest-ever 2-0 lead in a Premier League match.