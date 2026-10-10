Rampant Chelsea thrash Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League: Key stats
What's the story
Chelsea FC delivered an impressive performance against AFC Bournemouth, winning 5-1 at Stamford Bridge. The victory took Chelsea to fifth place in the Premier League standings. Jordan Henderson scored two stunning goals, while Joao Pedro netted a brace and Morgan Rogers also contributed to the scoreline. The result marks a strong comeback for Xabi Alonso's side after their previous defeat to Brentford. Here's more.
Match highlights
Chelsea take early lead
Chelsea started the match on a high note, with Henderson scoring just 65 seconds into the game.
The veteran midfielder's first goal came after a brilliant assist from Cole Palmer, who had extended his Chelsea contract earlier in the day.
Just minutes later, Morgan Rogers's shot deflected off Antonio Silva and went into the far corner, putting Chelsea 2-0 up within three minutes.
This is now their fastest-ever 2-0 lead in a Premier League match.
Game flow
Joao Pedro, Henderson seal the game for Chelsea
Bournemouth managed to pull one back through Evanilson, who blocked Moises Caicedo's clearance into the Chelsea net.
But two more quickfire goals from Pedro and Henderson sealed the game for Chelsea.
The former scored his second after a brilliant cross from Pep Chavarria, while Henderson bent in a stunning free-kick from 25 yards out.
Player performances
Chelsea's attacking trio shine in the match
The match highlighted Chelsea's attacking strength, with Pedro back in form and Palmer looking classy after recovering from the issue which forced him out of England duty. Rogers also impressed with his performance.
Caicedo's first start added more power to the midfield, although there were some defensive concerns after Bournemouth scored their lone goal.
Information
Henderson enters Premier League record books
As per Opta, Henderson (36y 115d) is the oldest Chelsea player to be directly involved in 3+ goals in a Premier League match (2 goals, 1 assist), and oldest for any side since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2022 (37 vs Norwich).
Duo
Key numbers for Henderson and Pedro
Former Liverpool and Brentford midfielder Henderson has now raced to 36 Premier League goals and 58 assists from 465 appearances.
Pedro has amassed 5 goals and 3 assists from 5 Premier League matches this season.
Overall, the former Brighton man is now involved in 60 Premier League goals (G42 A18) from 129 matches.
In 59 appearances for the Blues across competitions, Pedro has scored 28 goals, including 20 in the Premier League.
Information
What about Palmer, Rogers and Neto?
From six Premier League games this season, Palmer is involved in 5 goals (G2 A3). Overall, he owns 24 Premier League assists. Rogers scored his 4th Premier League goal of the season (A1). Overall, he owns 25 Premier League goals. Lastly, Neto now has 32 Premier League assists.
Details
Points table and match stats
With this win, Chelsea are placed fifth with three wins under their belt (D1 L2). Alonso's men own 10 points from six matches.
On the other hand, the Cherries are currently stationed at 17th. Bournemouth are yet to win after six matches (D3 L3).
Chelsea had 1.08 xG compared to Bournemouth's 1.46.
From 10 attempts, the Blues managed six shots on target. Bournemouth had 4 shots on target from 9 attempts.
Both teams created 2 big chances each.