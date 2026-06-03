Pelé's iconic 1958 World Cup jersey could fetch $6M

The iconic blue No. 10 jersey worn by Brazilian football legend Pelé during the 1958 World Cup final is set to go under the hammer at a Sotheby's auction. The shirt is expected to fetch over $6 million, making it one of the most expensive football artifacts ever sold. The auction will take place in New York from June 29-July 16, just days before this summer's World Cup final.

Jersey's history Historic significance of the jersey At just 17, Pelé scored two goals in Brazil's 5-2 victory over Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final. This win marked Brazil's first World Cup title, and Pelé remains the youngest player to have played and scored in a World Cup final. After the match, he gifted his No. 10 jersey to teammate Dida (Edvaldo Alves Santa Rosa), which was later donated to Museu dos Esportes Edvaldo Alves Santa Rosa in 1993.

Auction details Potential record-breaking sale Sotheby's has estimated that Pelé's jersey could sell for more than $6 million, challenging the previous record of Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt, which sold for $9.28 million in 2022. The shirt is said to be in "extraordinary condition" considering its nearly 70-year age, with a vibrant blue color and Brazil yellow on the back. It was last sold at auction in September 2004 for around $1,05,000.

Advertisement