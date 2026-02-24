Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth ruled out of India WODIs: Details

Australian stars Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth have been ruled out of the ongoing three-match Women's ODI series against India. The duo suffered quad strains during the third WT20I match on Saturday. Their injuries were confirmed by Cricket Australia in an official statement. Megan Schutt and Lucy Hamilton have been named as replacements for the WODI squad.

Squad changes Schutt and Hamilton included in ODI squad Megan Schutt, who was initially left out of the T20I series, has now been included in the ODI squad. She made an immediate impact by dismissing India opener Pratika Rawal on just the second ball of the match. Left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton, 19, has also been added to the ODI squad. Although she's uncapped at international level, she has played four seasons for Brisbane Heat in WBBL and two matches for Delhi Capitals in WPL.

Lineup adjustments Voll, King and McGrath recalled Georgia Voll, who scored 88 in Australia's sole win of the three-match T20I series, was initially expected to be left out for the opening ODI. However, she has now replaced Perry at No.3 in the lineup. Legspinner Alana King and veteran allrounder Tahlia McGrath have also been included after being overlooked for the T20I series.

