Phil Foden agrees to Manchester City contract extension: Details here

Phil Foden , the talented English footballer, is all set to extend his stay at Manchester City . The 25-year-old has reached a provisional agreement with the Carabao Cup winners for a long-term contract. The upcoming deal will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030, with an option for an additional year. Foden's current contract was due to expire next summer.

Career trajectory Foden's journey at Manchester City Foden has been a part of the Manchester City family since he made a mark for the under-nine side. He has made an impressive 365 appearances for the club, scoring 110 goals in the process. Despite a dip in form over the past two seasons, City are keen to retain their academy product. Foden had a stellar 2023-24 season, being adjudged the Footballer of the Year and PFA Player of the Year after scoring a career-best 27 goals.

Performance dip Foden set to join elite list of players with extensions Foden has struggled in the last two seasons, failing to score in his last 25 games for City. However, he did have a brief resurgence with six goals from five games last year. Despite these hurdles, Foden is set to join a host of players with contracts running until the 2030s. These include stars like Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others.

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