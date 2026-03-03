Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Phil Salt four times (T20s): Stats
India and England will lock horns in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. The impending encounter will see a riveting battle between England's explosive top order and a star-studded Indian pace attack. The Arshdeep Singh-Phil Salt matchup will be on the cards.
Despite bagging single-digit scores in his last two matches, Salt remains a threat at the top, especially on Mumbai's batting-friendly track. The tennis-ball bounce will complement Salt's aggressive approach. Meanwhile, India would want Arshdeep to extend his knack for taking wickets in the Powerplay. The swing he garners early on could disarray England's top order, defusing the threat from Salt and Jos Buttler.
History suggests that Arshdeep has had an edge over Salt in T20 cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm seamer has dismissed Salt four times in 10 T20 innings. And Salt, known for his big hits, has a strike rate of 113.63 in this battle. His tally includes 7 fours, 2 sixes, and an average of 12.5.
Salt's strike rate against Arshdeep in T20 Internationals falls to 81.25. And his average drops to 6.5. Meanwhile, the left-arm seamer has dismissed Salt twice in four T20I innings. He has conceded just three boundaries.