Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Phil Salt four times (T20s): Stats 

India and England will lock horns in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. The impending encounter will see a riveting battle between England's explosive top order and a star-studded Indian pace attack. The Arshdeep Singh -Phil Salt matchup will be on the cards.

Context Why does this story matter? Despite bagging single-digit scores in his last two matches, Salt remains a threat at the top, especially on Mumbai's batting-friendly track. The tennis-ball bounce will complement Salt's aggressive approach. Meanwhile, India would want Arshdeep to extend his knack for taking wickets in the Powerplay. The swing he garners early on could disarray England's top order, defusing the threat from Salt and Jos Buttler.

Battle Their matchup in T20s History suggests that Arshdeep has had an edge over Salt in T20 cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm seamer has dismissed Salt four times in 10 T20 innings. And Salt, known for his big hits, has a strike rate of 113.63 in this battle. His tally includes 7 fours, 2 sixes, and an average of 12.5.

Advertisement