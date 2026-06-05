Should players prioritize IPL over international duties? Kevin Pietersen opines

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has defended players who juggle their Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments with international matches. The debate was reignited after Jofra Archer chose to stay with Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2026 playoffs instead of returning early for England's first Test against New Zealand. Archer's franchise campaign ended last Friday when they lost to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, leaving him little time to prepare for the Lord's Test.

Backlash Former cricketers divided over Archer's decision Archer's choice to prioritize IPL over national duty has drawn flak from former cricketers like Michael Atherton and Simon Doull. They questioned if franchise commitments were being prioritized over representing England in Test cricket. However, Pietersen defended current players and suggested that some criticism lacked perspective. He said those who never played or benefited from the IPL have no idea about its impact on modern-day cricketers.

Support Pietersen's fiery take on the criticism Pietersen's comments came as the debate over Archer's availability continued to dominate cricket circles in England. He wrote on X, "Ex cricketers who never played/benefitted from the IPL, using quite damning language on current players who are playing the IPL, simply have no idea. Zero clue whatsoever! But, let them be..... I SUPPORT THE PLAYERS!" England captain Ben Stokes also defended Archer and urged critics to consider how much the cricketing landscape has changed in recent years.

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Twitter Post Here's what Pietersen posted! Ex cricketers who never played/benefitted from the IPL, using quite damning language on current players who are playing the IPL, simply have no idea.

Zero clue whatsoever!

But, let them be.....

I SUPPORT THE PLAYERS! 🙏🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 4, 2026

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