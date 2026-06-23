Football World Cup 2026: Bright pink cleats take center stage
What's the story
The ongoing FIFA World Cup in North America has witnessed a unique trend: players sporting bright pink cleats. The trend was first noticed during the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, where nearly all players wore some form of pink footwear, as CNN reported. This fashion statement has continued throughout the tournament, with even smaller nations like Cape Verde and Curacao joining in on the trend.
Brand response
Major brands launched pink cleats ahead of tournament
Ahead of the tournament, major soccer brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, New Balance, and Skechers launched new lines of cleats in various shades of pink. The trend was foreshadowed by these companies' marketing strategies and product launches. Adidas's "Solar Turbo" and Puma's "Poison Pink" are just a couple of examples from this colorful collection.
Market strategy
More than just a fashion statement
The use of bright colors in soccer cleats is not just a fashion statement but also a strategic move by brands. According to Rob Sheldon, New Balance's head of product for soccer, bright colors improve visibility on the field and attract attention from millions of fans. He also noted that modern players want their footwear to reflect their personality and confidence.
Consumer preference
Performance still key, but bright colors amplify confidence
Nike's Football Footwear Director of Product Management, Odinga Nimako, also confirmed the growing demand for bolder colors from athletes and consumers. He said bright colors like pink amplify confidence and are not too niche for people. Despite this trend, Sheldon emphasized that performance remains the top priority in cleat design, with color being just a visible aspect of a more complex product story.
Color trend
WGSN predicted this color would dominate in 2026
In May 2024, consumer trend forecaster WGSN predicted Electric Fuchsia, a color between pink and purple, would be big in 2026. The prediction has come true with bright pink making up 48.2% of all pink cleats and gaining 1.1% of the total soccer shoe color mix. WGSN's Data Associate Madeline Chant said color has become "commercial currency" in an athlete-led sports economy.