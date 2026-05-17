IPL: A look at players with 100-plus caps as captain

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has unlocked another achievement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . He joined an elite list of players who have led in 100 or more IPL games. Iyer reached the landmark while leading Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Here are the players with 100-plus caps while leading in the IPL.

#1 MS Dhoni: 235 matches MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in IPL history. He led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five titles, apart from taking over the reins of Rising Pune Supergiants for a season. Between 2008 and 2025, Dhoni led in 235 IPL games, winning 136 and losing 97 (NR: 2). Dhoni remains the only captain to have won 100-plus IPL matches.

#2 Rohit Sharma: 158 matches Rohit Sharma follows Dhoni on this elite list. Leading Mumbai Indians (MI) in 158 matches, the 39-year-old won 87 and lost 67. Four games were decided through a Super Over. Rohit has a win percentage of 55.06 as captain in the league. He led MI to five IPL titles. Notably, Rohit has never lost an IPL final as captain.

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#3 Virat Kohli: 143 matches Between 2011 and 2023, the legendary Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 143 matches. Kohli won 66 and lost 70 games. And three matches concluded with a Super Over (Win percentage: 46.15). Although Kohli never won an IPL title as captain, he gave the Royal Challengers (RCB) some resounding moments. Under him, RCB finished as the IPL 2016 runners-up.

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#4 Gautam Gambhir: 129 matches At the moment, Gautam Gambhir is the only other captain to have led in more than 100 IPL games. Gamhir led two franchises - Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But the majority of his success came while spearheading KKR. Under him, KKR won two of their three titles (2012 and 2014). Gambhir won 71 of his 129 IPL games as captain.