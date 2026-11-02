4 players to watch out for in NZ-IND ODI series
What's the story
The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is all set to begin on November 4. The opening match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland, and the final one at Bay Oval, Tauranga, on November 15. With the ODI World Cup being around 12 months away, this series holds great significance. On this note, we look at the players to watch out for in this series.
#1
Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell has been a nightmare for India in the ODI format.
According to Cricinfo, the dasher has smashed four centuries and two fifties against them in just 11 innings.
The Kiwi star has raced to 741 runs in this regard at an average of 74.10.
Each of Mitchell's six 50-plus scores against India has come in his last seven outings against them.
#2
Virat Kohli - India
Virat Kohli, who was amongst the runs in his last two ODI series against England and West Indies, can give a tough time to the Kiwi bowlers.
In 36 matches against New Zealand, Kohli has amassed 1,897 runs at 57.48. He has smashed 7 hundreds and 10 fifties.
Notably, Kohli's 552 ODI runs this year have come at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 117.94.
#3
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh has a chance to strengthen his case for a spot in India's World Cup squad.
The left-arm pacer should enjoy operating on the swing-friendly New Zealand tracks.
The 27-year-old averages a fine 25.16 in ODIs, having claimed 30 wickets across 18 outings.
However, he happens to be India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with over 150 scalps.
#4
Mitchell Santner
Captain Mitchell Santner will have the onus to showcase his all-round display.
With nine wickets across five games, the left-arm spinner finished as the most successful bowler in the T20I leg of the NZ-IND series.
The left-arm spinner was also the only one with a sub-nine economy rate (7.37).
Not to forget, Santner can also contribute with the bat in hand.