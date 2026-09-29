World Cup 2027: 5 players who can score a double-century
What's the story
Despite having a rich history, One-Day Internationals are on the verge of becoming extinct. However, the buzz around 50-over cricket will build until the 14-team ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia next year. Here we look at the five players who can score a double-century in the quadrennial ICC event next year.
#1
Rohit Sharma
Why not start with the master of double-centuries himself?
Rohit Sharma has hit the mark thrice in ODIs. His 264 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 Kolkata ODI is the highest score in the format.
At 39, questions surround his long-term future with Team India. However, his 138 (110) against England at Lord's this year showed he still has the appetite for daddy hundreds.
#2
Shubman Gill
India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is among the candidates to reach this landmark.
Like Rohit, the incumbent Indian skipper has also hit one, having smashed 208 off 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023.
Gill is one of the most prolific run-scorers in ODIs. He averages a brilliant 61.21, the highest among Full Member side players in the format.
#3
Ishan Kishan
Like the two, Ishan Kishan also knows what it takes to reach the summit.
In 2022, the left-handed batter hammered 210 off just 131 balls against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
The left-hander completed the double-ton off 126 balls, making it the fastest in men's ODI history.
His attacking approach makes him capable of producing another huge innings.
#4
David Miller
Outside of the Indian team, South Africa's David Miller is among the brightest contenders for this landmark.
Despite being a middle-order batter, Miller looks unstoppable when on song. His 142 in the 2nd ODI against Australia in Johannesburg is a testament to this.
Although the top-order batters usually have a higher chance of completing a double-ton, Miller's ability to score quickly in the middle overs stands out.
#5
Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head has an even better chance of unlocking this achievement.
The explosive opener ended India's bid to win the 2023 World Cup title despite their remarkable run. He smashed a 137 (120), helping the Aussies chase down 241 in the final.
Although Head is vulnerable to the off-stump channel, his ODI strike rate of 106.45 is significant.