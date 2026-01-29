Players with 100-plus sixes for New Zealand in T20Is

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips recently completed 100 sixes in T20Is. The Kiwi dasher reached the landmark in the 4th T20I against India at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Phillips hammered a 16-ball 24, helping the Black Caps score 215/7 in 20 overs. The only maximum of his innings took him to a century of sixes. Here are the NZ batters with 100-plus T20I sixes.

#1 Martin Guptill: 173 sixes Former batter Martin Guptill tops this tally for the Kiwis in T20I cricket. Across 122 matches (118 innings), he hammered 173 maximums and 309 fours. Notably, Guptill is the only player with over 3,000 runs for New Zealand in T20I cricket. He slammed 3,531 runs at an average of 31.81. His tally includes a strike rate of 135.70.

#2 Colin Munro: 107 sixes As of now, Colin Munro is the only other player to have smacked more than 100 sixes for New Zealand in T20I cricket. In 65 matches between 2012 and 2020, Munro hammered 107 sixes and 132 fours. Across 62 innings, the left-handed batter racked up 1,724 runs at an average of over 31. He has a strike rate of 156.44.

