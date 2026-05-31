Listing batters with 4,000-plus runs in Women's T20Is

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has achieved a major milestone in the Women's T20I format. On Saturday, she became the third woman cricketer to score 4,000 runs in Women's T20Is. The landmark was achieved during her 28-run stay during the second match against England at County Ground, Bristol. India went on to lose this affair. On this note, we list down the batters with 4,000 or more runs in WT20Is.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur - 4,019 runs As mentioned, Harmanpreet is now third on this elite list. Having played 196 matches, the Indian skipper has now raced to a total of 4,019 runs at an average of 29.77, as per ESPNcricinfo. Her tally includes one century and 16 half-centuries with the strike rate reading 109.93. Notably, Harmanpreet also happens to be the most-capped player in the format.

#2 Smriti Mandhana - 4,313 runs Harmanpreet's long-time teammate, Smriti Mandhana, is the second-leading run-getter in the format. The latter has smashed 4,325 runs from 165 WT20Is at an average of 30.03. Her strike rate in the format reads 124.63. Notably, Mandhana has clocked the most 50-plus scores in WT20Is (34). This also includes a hundred.

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