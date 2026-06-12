PM Modi offers condolences on Jaspal Rana's demise

Coaching impact

Shooter turned coach awarded Dronacharya Award in 2020

Rana, one of India's most decorated shooters, transitioned into coaching, where he made an equally significant mark. Since joining the junior national program in 2012, he has been instrumental in developing several top Indian pistol shooters such as Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. His training methods were known for replicating match-day conditions and Olympic-level intensity. In recognition of his contribution to athlete development through coaching, Rana was awarded the Dronacharya Award by the government in 2020.