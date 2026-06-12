PM Modi offers condolences on Jaspal Rana's demise
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the demise of former Asian Games gold medalist Jaspal Rana. The Prime Minister called it a huge loss for Indian sports and acknowledged Rana's exceptional contributions as both a shooter and coach. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
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PM Modi lauds Rana's exceptional achievements
PM Modi emphasized Rana's dual role in Indian sports, both as an athlete and a mentor. "He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting," the Prime Minister said. He also praised Rana's dedication to mentoring young athletes, saying, "Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication."
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post on Jaspal Rana's demise
Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2026
He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and…
Medical emergency
Rana was hospitalized after returning from Germany
Rana, 49, had recently fallen ill while returning with the Indian contingent from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Upon landing in New Delhi, he was hospitalized and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent implanted. He remained under medical care until his death on Thursday night. At the time of his passing, Rana was serving as High-Performance Coach for Indian pistol shooters after years of nurturing young talent in the country.
Coaching impact
Shooter turned coach awarded Dronacharya Award in 2020
Rana, one of India's most decorated shooters, transitioned into coaching, where he made an equally significant mark. Since joining the junior national program in 2012, he has been instrumental in developing several top Indian pistol shooters such as Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. His training methods were known for replicating match-day conditions and Olympic-level intensity. In recognition of his contribution to athlete development through coaching, Rana was awarded the Dronacharya Award by the government in 2020.