WTC 2025-27: Bangladesh slip to fifth following loss to WI
What's the story
West Indies have defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test of the series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The victory earned the visitors 12 points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have dropped down to the fifth spot. Here we look at the current standings.
Match details
How did the game pan out?
Bangladesh, who opted to bat first, scored 272 in their first innings. Shadman Islam was the top scorer with a century (105 off 234 balls).
West Indies replied with 245 runs, falling short of Bangladesh's first-innings total by 27 runs.
In their second innings, Bangladesh were bundled out for just 142 in 48.4 overs, handing West Indies a target of 170 to win the match.
West Indies chased down the target with ease, scoring 170/2 in just 35.1 overs, thanks to Brandon King's 81*.
Standings
Has the standing been affected?
Prior to this match, Bangladesh held the fourth spot in the standings.
However, the loss caused their point percentage (PCT) to plummet from 55.56% to 41.62%.
With three wins and as many losses, they now hold the fifth spot with India (51.52%) rising to the fourth.
Meanwhile, West Indies remain at eighth spot with three wins and eight defeats from 13 matches (PCT: 26.92%).
Standings
Australia lead the show with New Zealand next
The updated WTC 2025-27 standings by the ICC show Australia at the top with nine wins from 12 matches.
They have lost the remaining three games. Australia, who have 108 points, are flying with a points percentage (PCT) of 75.
Meanwhile, New Zealand are placed 2nd. They own 52 points and a PCT of 72.22 from six matches.
South Africa's PCT is 66.67 as they are third in the table, followed by India and Bangladesh.
England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Pakistan follow suit. Notably, Pakistan's PCT is 4.63, having played 9 games.