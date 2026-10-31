WTC 2025-27: Bangladesh slip to fifth following loss to WI  

The updated WTC 2025-27 standings by the ICC show Australia at the top with nine wins from 12 matches.

They have lost the remaining three games. Australia, who have 108 points, are flying with a points percentage (PCT) of 75.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are placed 2nd. They own 52 points and a PCT of 72.22 from six matches.

South Africa's PCT is 66.67 as they are third in the table, followed by India and Bangladesh.

England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Pakistan follow suit. Notably, Pakistan's PCT is 4.63, having played 9 games.