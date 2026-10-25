IPL: Pollard doesn't want RCB, CSK jerseys at Wankhede
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Kieron Pollard has made a passionate appeal to the team's supporters. In his first interview after taking over as head coach, Pollard said he wants to see more blue inside Wankhede Stadium, and not RCB and CSK jerseys. The former West Indies all-rounder's statement comes in light of the recent trend of fans wearing rival team jerseys during IPL matches at the iconic venue.
Fan loyalty
Pollard's passionate appeal to MI fans
Pollard, who was MI's batting coach for the last four IPL seasons, said he wants to bring back the energy and spirit of MI fans.
"My first task is bring that energy and spirit. That when you walk into the Wankhede Stadium, you are not seeing the yellows and the reds and stuff like that," Pollard told MI's YouTube channel.
"You want to see that blue flag flying, and you want to see that passion and spirit from the fans," he added.
Team performance
Acknowledging recent struggles and the way forward
Pollard also acknowledged that MI has not been up to the mark in recent years.
He said, "We recognize the fact that we have not been where we wanted to be in the last couple of years."
However, he is determined to bring back the team's glory days by focusing on winning matches and restoring fan faith.
Legacy preservation
Preserving MI's legacy under Pollard
Pollard, who has been with MI since IPL 2010 as a player, is committed to preserving the franchise's legacy.
He said, "We are going to try our best now to ensure that when the opposition comes, it's something that they remember from the past."
Pollard said, "We are going to try our best now to ensure that we continue to play for that badge, team above self."
Past achievements
Pollard's experience with MI
Pollard has been a part of all five IPL title-winning campaigns of MI in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
He also played for the team's Champions League T20 triumphs in 2011 and 2013.
His vast experience with the franchise makes him an ideal candidate to lead MI back to its winning ways.