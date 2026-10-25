IPL: Pollard doesn't want RCB, CSK jerseys at Wankhede 

Pollard, who was MI's batting coach for the last four IPL seasons, said he wants to bring back the energy and spirit of MI fans.

"My first task is bring that energy and spirit. That when you walk into the Wankhede Stadium, you are not seeing the yellows and the reds and stuff like that," Pollard told MI's YouTube channel.

"You want to see that blue flag flying, and you want to see that passion and spirit from the fans," he added.