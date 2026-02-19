Australia lacked the aura: Ricky Ponting on T20 WC exit

Ricky Ponting , a stalwart of Australian cricket, has criticized the national team's performance in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . He said that Australia lacked the 'aura' that used to intimidate opponents and dominate tournaments. The team suffered a group-stage exit after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. "It's been a really poor campaign," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

Team dynamics Ponting highlights impact of injuries on Australia's campaign Ponting stressed the need for top players to perform in crucial moments during such tournaments. He said Australia's campaign was marred by injuries to key players like Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, as well as Tim David's unavailability at the start. "You need to have your best players and your most experienced players standing up and winning big moments for you in these tournaments if you want to go ahead and win," Ponting added.

Tournament insights ICC events and importance of big moments Ponting, who has seen many tournaments, knows how one mistake can ruin weeks of planning in T20 cricket. He said he expected Sri Lanka to be tough at home and they proved him right by performing well against Australia. However, he was shocked that Zimbabwe outplayed Australia in an ICC event. "It's those opportunities that you can't afford to give up in a tournament like this," Ponting said.

Misconceptions addressed Ponting dismisses claims about Australia's approach to T20 WC Ponting also dismissed claims that Australia didn't take the T20 World Cup as seriously as other tournaments. He said it was hard for players to get up immediately after an Ashes series, but winning World Cups and titles is the ultimate goal. "The fact that we had as many players out as we did and some of our best players just not stepping up is the reason that you don't win," he said.

Future prospects Changes expected in Australia's squad for next T20 WC Looking ahead to the next T20 World Cup in 2028, Ponting thinks there will be a need for new energy and hunger. He said senior players like Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head may still be around, but others like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis could be question marks. "There will be some change," he said, adding that Matthew Kuhnemann is young enough to still be part of future lineups.