MI Emirates, batting first, set a daunting target of 186 runs for the Desert Vipers.

The innings was anchored by two stellar performances from Kusal Perera (76 off 45) and Pooran himself.

Perera and Pooran added 103 runs for the 2nd wicket off 62 balls.

No other batsman managed to cross double figures as Tom Curran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up one wicket each.