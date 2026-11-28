ILT20, Nicholas Pooran hammers his 72nd fifty in T20s: Stats
What's the story
MI Emirates edged past Desert Vipers in a nail-biting Super Over finish in the ongoing ILT20. The match, played at the Dubai International Stadium, saw Nicholas Pooran's late heroics take MI Emirates to victory. The game was a roller coaster ride with both teams having their moments of glory before it all came down to the final overs and subsequent super over. Here's more.
Match details
Pooran's heroics guide MI Emirates to a strong total
MI Emirates, batting first, set a daunting target of 186 runs for the Desert Vipers.
The innings was anchored by two stellar performances from Kusal Perera (76 off 45) and Pooran himself.
Perera and Pooran added 103 runs for the 2nd wicket off 62 balls.
No other batsman managed to cross double figures as Tom Curran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up one wicket each.
Super over
Pooran shines in super over
Chasing 187 runs to win, Desert Vipers ended up scoring 186/8 in 20 overs.
Chris Jordan then gave away only 7 runs in the Super Over for MI Emirates.
Chasing 8 runs, it was Pooran's heroics that sealed the deal for his team.
Pooran smashed Khuzaima Tanveer for a six off the very last delivery to take MI Emirates home.
Numbers
A look at Pooran's T20 numbers
Pooran's knock of 89* was laced with three fours and eight sixes. He consumed 57 balls (SR: 156.14).
With this effort, Pooran has raced to 11,706 runs from 489 T20s (462 innings) at an average of 30.4.
He recorded his 72nd fifty (100s: 5). Pooran has now slammed a staggering 812 sixes.
Do you know?
Pooran clocks his ninth fifty in ILT20; becomes highest run-scorer
1,463 of his runs have come in the ILT20 from 44 matches at 48.76, as per Cricinfo. He recorded his ninth fifty and has belted 94 sixes. He is now the top run-scorer in this tournament, surpassing Alex Hales (1,405).