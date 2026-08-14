How has Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya performed in home Tests?
What's the story
Sri Lanka and India gear up for the 1st Test of the two-match series on Saturday. The Galle International Stadium, Galle, will host the first encounter. For Sri Lanka, spinner Prabath Jayasuriya will be pretty handful with his left-arm exploits. Prabath has also been a strong performer for the Lankans in the longest format. We decode his key numbers.
Numbers
96 wickets for Prabath in home Tests
As per Cricinfo, Prabath has so far feature in 14 home Test matches.
He has picked 96 wickets at an average of 27.26. He owns a total of 11 five-wicket hauls and one match haul of 10 wickets.
His best performance reads 7/52 versus Ireland.
Notably, he will play for the 1st time against India in Test cricket.
Do you know?
His overall Test numbers and performance in First-Class cricket
Across 23 Tests, Prabath has racked up 125 wickets at 32.03. He has 12 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. Overall in First-Class cricket, Prabath has amassed 489 wickets from 119 matches (199 innings) at 28.50. He owns 26 four-fers and 37 five-wicket hauls.