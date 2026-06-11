Prabhsimran Singh smashes his 12th List A fifty: Stats
What's the story
Prabhsimran Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took India A off to a flier against Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A series in Dambulla. Being invited to bat, the duo added 74 runs in just seven overs before Abdullah Ahmadzai dismissed Sooryavanshi (44). Although India lost Priyansh Arya within 100 runs, Prabhsimran raced to a whirlwind half-century. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Prabhsimran's 12th half-century in List A cricket. His tally also includes six tons. The 25-year-old now has 2,226 runs from 57 List A games at an average of over 44. He has a strike rate over 105. Despite faring well in domestic cricket across formats, the Punjab batter is yet to make his debut for Team India.
Information
Over 500 runs in IPL 2026
Prabhsimran, who perished for 2 against Sri Lanka A, is coming off a terrific Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. In 14 games for Punjab Kings (PBKS), the opener smashed 510 runs at an average of 42.50. He struck at 168.87.