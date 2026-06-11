Prabhsimran Singh smashes his 12th List A fifty: Stats

Numbers

A look at his numbers

According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Prabhsimran's 12th half-century in List A cricket. His tally also includes six tons. The 25-year-old now has 2,226 runs from 57 List A games at an average of over 44. He has a strike rate over 105. Despite faring well in domestic cricket across formats, the Punjab batter is yet to make his debut for Team India.