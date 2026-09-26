Asian Games 2026: India's Prachi Choudhary wins bronze in 400m
What's the story
Indian athlete Prachi Choudhary has won a bronze medal in the women's 400m event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan. She finished third with a time of 53.21 seconds, adding to India's overall medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Games to an impressive 30 medals. Meanwhile, Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser won gold and set a new Games Record with her time of 49.20 seconds.
Medal count
Indian contingent adds to its medal tally
With Choudhary's bronze, the Indian contingent now has a total of four gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze medals at the Asian Games 2026, as per IANS.
Kiran Pahal also competed in the women's 400m final for India but finished fifth with a time of 53.41 seconds.
South Korea's Seoyeon Kim secured fourth place in this event.
Qualification
Sprinter Animesh Kujur qualifies for men's 200m final
Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur has also qualified for the 200m final after finishing second in the third semi-final with a time of 20.81 seconds.
Meanwhile, Thailand's Puripol Boonson set a new Games Record with his time of 20.10 seconds in this race.
After missing out on the men's 100m final, Kujur will now compete for a medal in the 200m event.
Finalists
Two Indians in men's 1,500m final
Two Indian athletes, Gulveer Singh and Yoonus Shah, have qualified for the men's 1,500m final from their respective heats.
Gulveer finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 3:45.79 while Yoonus also finished third in Heat 1 with a time of 3:45.77.
The two will compete in the final on Monday, further boosting India's medal prospects at the Asian Games 2026.