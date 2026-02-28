Prasidh Krishna claims seven wickets in Ranji Trophy final: Details 

In a historic accomplishment, Jammu and Kashmir have won their maiden Ranji Trophy title by securing a first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka. The final match was played at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi. Jammu and Kashmir took an unassailable 291-run lead in the first innings before declaring their second innings at 342/4. While most of the Karnataka bowlers had a hard time in the game, Prasidh Krishna stood out. Here we decode his performance and stats.

Spell Five wickets in first innings Batting first, J&K posted an impressive total of 584/10. Prasidh was the star performer for Karnataka with the ball, claiming 5/98 in 34.1 overs. The pacer had trapped both J&K openers Qamran Iqbal (6) and Yawer Hassan (88) on the opening day. While Abdul Samad (61) was his only victim on Day 2, Abid Mushtaq (28) and Auqib Nabi (2) fell to him on Day 3. No other Karnataka bowler could manage multiple wickets in the innings.

Bowling brilliance Two more wickets in the third innings Despite Karnataka Mayank Agarwal's brilliant 160, J&K took a massive 291-run first-innings lead that virtually sealed the contest. Notably, Prasidh made his presence felt in the third innings as well. After trapping opener Yawer Hassan (1) with the new ball, the pacer got the better of skipper Paras Dogra (16). As J&K declared at 342/4, Prasidh walked away with 2/42 from 12 overs.

