Prasidh Krishna claims fifer in Ranji Trophy final: Details here

In a gripping encounter, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) posted a mammoth first innings total of 584/10 against Karnataka in the ongoing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi. Despite pacer Prasidh Krishna 's five-wicket haul, J&K gained an upper hand with their impressive batting performance. Meanwhile, Krishna bowled well despite not getting substantial support from the other end. Here we decode his performance and stats.

Match highlights Krishna shines with a fifer Krishna was the star performer for Karnataka, taking five wickets for 98 runs in 34.1 overs. He struck early on Day 3, dismissing Abid Mushtaq for 28 runs and Auqib Nabi for two runs. While Abdul Samad (61) was his only victim on Day 2, the pacer had trapped both J&K openers Qamran Iqbal (6) and Yawer Hassan (88) on the opening day.

Stats Fourth fifer in FC cricket This was his fourth five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket, which took his tally to 124 wickets from 34 matches at 24-plus (4W: 6). As per ESPNcricinfo, 22 of his scalps have come in six Test matches for India at 34.36 (4W: 2). In the ongoing season, the pacer has completed 16 wickets from seven innings at 23.50. This was his maiden fifer.

