Pratika Rawal returns to India Women's ODI squad: Details here

India have welcomed back batter Pratika Rawal into their Women's ODI squad for the impending series against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed her inclusion in a press release. Rawal suffered an ankle injury during the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup and was replaced by Shafali Verma ahead of the semi-final. Here are further details.

Comeback Rawal has completed her rehabilitation The BCCI's statement noted that Rawal has completed her rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) and has fully recovered from her injury. The injury was sustained in October during India's victorious World Cup campaign. Despite not playing competitive cricket since then, Rawal continued to enjoy the benefits of her record-breaking start to international cricket, making it to the BCCI's central contracts list.

Prospects Rawal also added to WTest squad Rawal was also picked by UP Warriorz ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL), even though she is yet to play a Women's T20I. Her recovery kept her out of the competition. The WODI series against Australia will kick off on February 24 in Brisbane, followed by two more matches in Hobart. Rawal has also been selected for India's WTest squad for a one-off game against Australia, starting March 6 in Perth.

Advertisement

Information Over 1,100 runs in WODIs Rawal has been a mainstay batter in India's WODI squad. She has racked up 1,110 runs from 24 matches at an average of 50.45 so far. Her tally includes 2 tons and 7 half-centuries. In the 2025 WODI WC, Rawal scored a crucial 122 against New Zealand.

Advertisement