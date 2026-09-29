Former India pacer Praveen Kumar applies for junior selection committee
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar has expressed his interest in joining the Board of Control for Cricket in India's junior selection committee. The 39-year-old from Uttar Pradesh confirmed his application to The Indian Express, saying he wants to give something back to cricket. Kumar had previously served as a coach and selector with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).
Career highlights
Kumar's international career highlights
Kumar had a stellar international career, representing India in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. He used to swing the ball both ways.
He was the highest wicket-taker for India during the 2011 England tour with 15 wickets.
His best performance came at Lord's, where he took five wickets for 106 runs.
Kumar also played a key role in India's victory in the 2008 CB Series in Australia by taking 10 wickets in four matches.
Information
A look at his numbers
In his limited career, Praveen Kumar took 77 ODI, 27 Test, and 8 T20I wickets. He made a mark when India's strike bowler Zaheer Khan had long injury layoffs. Kumar also played 119 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, taking 90 wickets.
Selection challenge
Other contenders for the position
Kumar, hailing from Central Zone, will have to face tough competition for the junior selector position.
Sudeep Tyagi, who has played four ODIs and a T20I for India and was a Hyderabad selector last season, has also applied.
Another contender is fellow Uttar Pradesh pacer, Ashish Winston Zaidi.
From the West Zone, former Indian off-spinner Ramesh Powar and former Mumbai batsman Manoj Joglekar have also applied.
Committee duties
BCCI invites applications for five positions
The BCCI had invited applications for five positions on August 24. The new panel will replace the one led by S Sharath.
Its responsibility will be to select age-group teams up to Under-22 for coaching camps and junior fixtures against domestic and international opposition, at home and overseas.
The committee will also scout players through domestic/international matches, conduct BCCI junior tournaments, handle administration of junior competitions, among other things.