Former India pacer Praveen Kumar applies for junior selection committee

Kumar had a stellar international career, representing India in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. He used to swing the ball both ways.

He was the highest wicket-taker for India during the 2011 England tour with 15 wickets.

His best performance came at Lord's, where he took five wickets for 106 runs.

Kumar also played a key role in India's victory in the 2008 CB Series in Australia by taking 10 wickets in four matches.