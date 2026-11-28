Manchester United in relegation crisis with massive defeat against Brentford
What's the story
Manchester United suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat against Brentford in Matchweek 12 of the Premier League 2026-27 season at Old Trafford on Saturday. The result marred Mauricio Pochettino's first home game as the club's head coach. Callum Wilson scored a brace, while Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade added to the scoreline with second-half goals. The loss means United have now lost half of their 12 Premier League matches this season, keeping them firmly in the relegation zone (W1 D5 L6).
Managerial challenges
Pochettino's task becomes even more difficult
Pochettino's task of reviving United has been made all the more difficult by this defeat.
The team is now staring at relegation, with a potential bottom-place finish by the end of the weekend.
Despite Harry Maguire coming close with an early header and Patrick Dorgu missing a clear chance, Brentford's quality in attack was too much for United to handle.
Win
Wilson's brace hands Brentford a solid win
Brentford took the lead through Wilson, who capitalized on a mistake by Amad and a weak save from Senne Lammens.
The striker doubled his tally with a simple finish after a swift counter-attack involving Mikkel Damsgaard and Dango Ouattara.
United's defense continued to falter in the second half, with Leny Yoro lucky not to concede a penalty when Kevin Schade went racing through on goal.
Brentford extended their lead with two more goals in the second half. Ajer scored from a corner, while Schade made good on his earlier threat by chipping Lammens for a stylish fourth.
Details
Match stats and points table
Hosts United had 25 attempts with only 8 shots being on target. Brentford clocked 4 shots on target from 12 attempts.
United edged past Brentford in terms of touches in the opposition box (31-25).
Pochettino's men also managed 59.1% ball possession and completed 415 passes.
After 12 matches, United are 19th with just 8 points on board.
On the other hand, Brentford have moved to 5th place and own 20 points from 12 matches (W5 D5 L2).
Information
Ouattara makes three assists
Ouattara made three assists against United. He has raced to 15 assists from 125 Premier League appearances. Notably, he also has 17 goals under his belt.
Goal-scorers
Key numbers for Bretnford's goal-scorers
Wilson is closing in on 100 Premier League goals (97). Making his 280th appearance, the veteran striker also has 24 assists under his belt.
Notably, he opened his account for Brentford since joining them this summer.
Ajer is now involved in 10 Premier League goals (G5 A5) from 124 appearances.
Schade scored his 4th Premier League goal of the season and has overall managed a tally of 25 from 114 games.