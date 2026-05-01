Premier League leaders Arsenal thrash Fulham 3-0: Key stats

Arsenal have widened their lead at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table after a convincing 3-0 victory over Fulham. The win, which came at the Emirates Stadium, gave Mikel Arteta's side a six-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City. However, City have played two fewer games. Viktor Gyokeres was the star of the show with two goals, while Bukayo Saka also found the back of net on his return from injury.

Match highlights Arsenal blitz Fulham in 1st half The Gunners put on a show in the first half, scoring all three goals. Saka set up Gyokeres for the opener in the ninth minute before netting one himself. Gyokeres then headed home from Leandro Trossard's cross to score his second of the match and 21st of the season across all competitions. The half-time lead allowed Arteta to rest both Saka and Gyokeres for their upcoming Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Missed opportunities Arsenal miss chances to extend lead Despite their dominance, Arsenal missed several chances to extend their lead against a lackluster Fulham side. Gabriel had a close-range effort blocked on the line, Riccardo Calafiori hit the bar, and substitute Max Dowman fired wide. However, the three-goal victory margin was a major boost to their goal difference as they now sit four goals ahead of City in that department.

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Debut performance Myles Lewis-Skelly shines on his senior debut Arsenal academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly also impressed on his first senior start in midfield. The 19-year-old brought plenty of energy to the game, a collective theme for Arsenal who ran all over Fulham. Marco Silva's squad has been affected by a virus but they were expected to put up a better fight against Arsenal, who have now extended their unbeaten run against them to 33 matches.

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Information A look at the points table After 35 matches, Arsenal are top with 76 points. This was their 23rd win of the season. Arsenal's goal difference reads +41. They have scored 67 goals. 2nd-placed City own 70 points from 33 matches. On the other hand, Fulham are 10th with 48 points. This was their 15th defeat this season.

Match stats Here are the match stats Hosts Arsenal had an xG of 2.97 compared to Fulham's 0.43. From 18 attempts, the Gunners had 9 shots on target. Fulham managed 1 shot on target from 10 attempts. The Gunners created six big chances with Fulham creating one. Arsenal had 35 touches in the opposition box compared to Fulham's 13. The Gunners had 54.3% ball possession.

Gyokeres Gyokeres races to 21 goals in 50 matches for Arsenal Besides scoring a brace, Gyokeres also assisted Saka for the 2nd goal. Gyokeres is now involved in 15 Premier League goals this season. He has scored 14 goals and provided an assist from 33 Premier League games. Overall, he owns 21 goals for Arsenal in all competitions this season from 50 matches. He also has made 4 assists.

Information Saka gets to 60 Premier League goals and 49 assists Saka made his presence felt with a goal and an assist. In 224 Premier League games, he has raced to 60 goals and 49 assists. In the ongoing season, Saka has recorded 7 league goals and 4 assists.