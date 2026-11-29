Bournemouth extend winning streak to 11 matches with Fulham victory
What's the story
Bournemouth's remarkable winning streak in all competitions has now stretched to 11 games after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Fulham. The Premier League Matchweek 12 clash saw Marco Rose's tactical substitutions play a key role in the Cherries's success. Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert, both coming off the bench, teamed up to score the decisive goal just 107 seconds after their introduction.
Match highlights
Bassey's error gifts Bournemouth early lead
Fulham captain Calvin Bassey was at the center of attention ahead of the match, with Alvaro Arbeloa denying any plans to sell him in January.
However, it was his error that led to Bournemouth taking an early lead.
Bassey lost possession to Rayan, who assisted Evanilson for Marcus Tavernier's opener.
Just seven minutes later, Rodrigo Muniz equalized for Fulham after Adrien Truffet fouled Josh King in the penalty area.
Winning moment
Kluivert's winner secures vital 3 points for Cherries
Bournemouth came close to regaining their lead early in the second half, but Junior Kroupi's goal was ruled out for offside.
The winner came from Scott's assist to Kluivert, who scored a simple tap-in.
Despite Fulham's late attempts to equalize and Kluivert's dismissal for dissenting against referee Stuart Attwell, Bournemouth held on for the win.
Details
Match stats and points table
From 8 attempts, hosts Fulham managed 3 shots on target. Bournemouth had six shots on target from 11 attempts.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, Fulham (22) edged past the Cherries (19).
Fulham had 52.4% ball possession and completed 406 passes.
With this defeat Fulham are 17th with 11 points on board (W2 D5 L5).
On the other hand, Bournemouth are now 5th in the standings, having gotten to 21 points (W6 D3 L3).
Numbers
Evanilson clocks these numbers
Evanilson now has 11 goal involvements (8 goals, 3 assists) than his last 10 appearances in all competitions.
Since the start of October, this is the most combined goals and assists of any player for Premier League clubs, as per Opta.
In 12 Premier League matches this season, the player has bagged six goals and 5 assists.
Overall, he has clocked seven assists (G22) from 79 league appearances.
Information
Key Premier League numbers for Tavernier and Kluivert
Tavernier scored his 6th league goal of the season (A1) from 12 matches. Overall, he has 24 Premier League goals (A18) from 128 appearances. Kluivert is now involved in 5 Premier League goals this season (G3 A2) from 10 matches. Overall, he owns 24 Premier League goals (A9) from 96 matches.
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Bournemouth march on!
Bournemouth have won 11 consecutive games in all competitions. As per Squawka, Manchester City (21) and Arsenal (13) are the only Premier League sides to ever go on a longer winning run.