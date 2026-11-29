Fulham captain Calvin Bassey was at the center of attention ahead of the match, with Alvaro Arbeloa denying any plans to sell him in January.

However, it was his error that led to Bournemouth taking an early lead.

Bassey lost possession to Rayan, who assisted Evanilson for Marcus Tavernier's opener.

Just seven minutes later, Rodrigo Muniz equalized for Fulham after Adrien Truffet fouled Josh King in the penalty area.