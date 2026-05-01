Carrick, Slot react ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and Liverpool boss Arne Slot have shared their thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday. The match, which will be played at Old Trafford, is a crucial one in the race for Champions League qualification. Currently, United sit third in the table with 61 points while Liverpool are fourth with 58 points.

Game importance 'It's certainly one of my favorite games', says Carrick Carrick, who has played in many such encounters, called the match one of his favorites. "It's certainly one of my favorite games. It's a standout game," said Carrick in a press conference on Friday. The United manager stressed on the historical significance and emotional intensity that comes with these matches. He added, "It's a special game to be part of and to come out on top is the best feeling you can get."

Managerial influence Liverpool boss Slot lauds Carrick's impact at United Slot also spoke about Carrick's influence on United since taking over. He said, "Last season when we played them, they were not in the same league position than they are now and I said that their players are better than their league position shows." The Liverpool boss acknowledged that United have improved under Carrick and become more consistent in their results.

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Player unavailability Slot confirms Mo Salah will miss the match Slot confirmed that Liverpool's star player Mohamed Salah will miss the match due to injury but is expected to return before the season ends. He stressed on the importance of this match not just for its rivalry but also for Champions League qualification. Slot said, "We are aware of the fact that it is a very big game, not only because we play Man Utd but also to qualify for Champions League and to get the highest possible position in the league table."

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Focus shift United players have improved, feels Carrick Carrick, on his part, played down the potential league implications of this match. He said, "It shows the improvements of the group and getting stronger to be coming into this game in a good position on the back of some good results." The United manager stressed that they respect Liverpool as champions but are treating this as a one-off game.