Etihad Airways considers legal action against the Premier League: Details
What's the story
Etihad Airways, the principal sponsor of Manchester City FC, is considering legal action against the Premier League. The move comes after an independent commission found City guilty of serious breaches of financial rules. The commission discovered that between 2009/10 and 2017/18, City had "sham" contracts with several commercial partners as part of a "disguised funding scheme." This was done to artificially inflate the club's revenues by £830 million.
Denial and defense
Etihad Airways denies any involvement in financial misconduct
Etihad Airways, which has been sponsoring City since 2009, has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged financial misconduct, as per Sky Sports News.
The airline said it "categorically rejects any finding, conclusion or implication that suggests the airline has ever been involved in improper commercial arrangements."
They also claimed that they weren't given a chance to provide relevant information during the process and are now seeking legal advice to protect their interests.
Communication concerns
Deep concern over public communication of the matter
Etihad Airways has expressed deep concern over the way this matter has been communicated publicly.
The airline said the lack of clarity and transparency, along with selective disclosure of information, has created damaging implications for them.
They also stressed that at no point did the Premier League reach out or engage with Etihad in relation to these proceedings.
Continued support
Etihad Airways reaffirms commitment to Manchester City
Despite the current situation, Etihad Airways has reaffirmed its commitment to Manchester City and its supporters.
The airline said it is proud of its long-standing relationship with the club and will continue to stand by them as they challenge the commission's conclusions.
The statement also clarified that they are seeking legal advice on options available to protect their interests in light of these developments.
Charges
City found guilty of all charges
As per The Athletic, City were found guilty of almost all charges related to financial breaches in the Premier League.
City were charged after an investigation into alleged violations between 2009 and 2018.
An independent commission was appointed to adjudicate the charges, which came to light after German newspaper Der Spiegel leaked financial documents from City in November 2018.
However, City were found guilty of all charges related to serious breaches, as per the Premier League.
Carragher
Carragher says club's titles should be stripped and owners removed
Former Liverpool ace Jamie Carragher said City should be stripped of the titles they won during the years they have been found guilty of financial breaches.
As per Sky Sports News, he also stated the club's owners should be removed from their positions.
His words came after City were found guilty of all charges related to serious breaches, as per the Premier League.
"I do think Manchester City's titles they've won in this time, or trophies, should be taken off their list," said Carragher.