Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Newcastle United breathed new life into their European qualification campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League 2025-26 season. Anthony Gordon's first-half strike was enough to secure the win for Eddie Howe's side. The result moves Newcastle up to ninth place in the Premier League table, six points behind fifth-placed Chelsea, with eight games remaining in the season.

Match highlights Chelsea's Champions League hopes dented Despite dominating possession for long periods, Chelsea failed to break through Newcastle's resolute defense. Substitute Liam Delap squandered a golden opportunity while Reece James hit the post with a late free-kick. The defeat marked Chelsea's eighth of the season and was a major blow in their quest for Champions League qualification, especially with Manchester United facing Aston Villa on Sunday.

Stats Here we look at the match stats The home team domimated possession, clocking 66.6% compared to Newcastle's 33.4%. Chelsea's xG was 1.43 with Newcastle clocking an xG of 1.42. The Blues had three shots on target from 22 attempts. On the other hand, Newcastle managed 5 shots on target from 7 attempts. Chelsea hit the woodwork once. In terms of big chances created, the Blues edged Past Newcastle 2-1. Chelsea had 33 touches in the oppositon box with the visitors managing 11 such touches.

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Information Here's the points table Chelsea suffered their 8th defeat of the campaign. After 30 matches, they own 48 points and remain 5th. Newcastle are now placed 9th. This was their 12th win of the season. The Magpies have now won two successive Premier League games. They beat Manchester United 2-1 in Matchweek 29.

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Do you know? Gordon is now involved in 50 Premier League goals Gordon now has 50 goal involvements in the Premier League from 174 appearances. He scored his 30th goal (A20). 22 of his goals have come for Newcastle. In the ongoing season, Gordon has 5 goals from 24 matches (A2).