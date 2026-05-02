Brentford humble West Ham to hand Tottenham a relegation lifeline

West Ham United 's hopes of Premier League survival took a major hit as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday. The loss came courtesy of an own goal from Konstantinos Mavropanos, a penalty by Igor Thaigo, and a late third from Mikkel Damsgaard. Despite hitting the woodwork three times and having an equalizer ruled out by VAR, West Ham failed to find the back of the net in this match.

Match impact Brentford's much-needed win boosts European qualification hopes The defeat has left West Ham just two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, who can now escape the relegation zone with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday. On the other hand, Brentford's much-needed victory marks their first in seven matches and bolsters their European qualification hopes. The result sees them climb to sixth place, three points ahead of ninth-placed Chelsea, ahead of their upcoming home game against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Team dynamics Thiago's goals have kept Brentford afloat this season Brentford has struggled with inconsistent form, at times failing to score goals or conceding them. Their final two home games against West Ham and Crystal Palace will be crucial for their season. The team has heavily relied on Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, who has scored 21 goals this season, accounting for 43% of the team's total league goals.

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Team performance West Ham must improve to avoid relegation Despite a decent run of form with 22 points from their last 13 games, West Ham have a poor record against Brentford. They have conceded in all nine Premier League meetings since the Bees returned to the top flight and lost seven of those matches. However, Jarrod Bowen's recent performances could be key for West Ham as they look to turn their fortunes around.

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