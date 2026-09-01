Off-field passions of Team India's biggest cricket stars
What's the story
Cricket has made India's biggest stars household names, but their interests extend well beyond the boundary ropes. From motorcycles and cars to horses, fitness and other pursuits, these players have developed passions that offer a glimpse into their personalities away from the pressure of international cricket. Here are some of the most interesting off-field interests associated with India's former and present cricketing icons.
Dhoni
Former skipper MS Dhoni's love for motorcycles
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for motorcycles is one of the most recognizable aspects of his life away from cricket.
His Ranchi garage houses an eclectic mix of vintage machines, modern superbikes and customized motorcycles.
The collection has included celebrated models such as the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Yamaha RD350.
Dhoni is not merely a collector; he has also been spotted riding several of his prized machines.
Kohli
Virat Kohli's commitment to fitness is commendable
Virat Kohli's commitment to fitness became one of the defining features of his cricket career.
What began as a transformation in his approach to conditioning developed into a broader lifestyle built around training, nutrition and physical preparation.
Even away from matches, fitness has remained closely connected with Kohli's identity.
His discipline stands out and he remains one of the fittest cricketers at 37.
Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja's well-known affection for horses
Ravindra Jadeja has a well-known affection for horses, an interest that provides a striking contrast to his energetic presence on a cricket field.
The all-rounder has frequently shared glimpses of his connection with horses and life around his farm.
Riding and spending time with them offer Jadeja a quieter outlet away from the demands of professional cricket.
It is a passion that also fits naturally with his strong connection to his roots and rural surroundings.
Sachin
Sachin Tendulkar's love for automobiles
Sachin Tendulkar's love for automobiles has been visible throughout his career and beyond it.
The batting legend has spoken openly about his fascination with cars, recalling how he bought a second-hand BMW early in his career.
His garage subsequently expanded to include several luxury and performance models.
For Tendulkar, however, cars appear to represent more than status.
Cars allow him to enjoy his time away from cricket.