Off-field passions of Team India's biggest cricket stars

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for motorcycles is one of the most recognizable aspects of his life away from cricket.

His Ranchi garage houses an eclectic mix of vintage machines, modern superbikes and customized motorcycles.

The collection has included celebrated models such as the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Yamaha RD350.

Dhoni is not merely a collector; he has also been spotted riding several of his prized machines.