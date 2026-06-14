Germany at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding key stats
What's the story
Germany will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on June 14, Sunday, against Curacao. The match will be played at the Houston Stadium, Houston, from 10:30pm IST onward. Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will start against Curacao. Neuer, who has won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, will be featuring in his 5th World Cup. Ahead of Germany's Group E campaign, we decode their tournament stats.
Journey
Garmany are 4-time World Cup winners
Germany are featuring in their 21st FIFA World Cup campaign. Notably, they made their tournament debut in 1934. 1934: Third Place 1938: First Round 1954: Champions 1958: Fourth Place 1962: Quarter-finals 1966: Runners-up 1970: Third Place 1974: Champions 1978: Quarter-finals 1982: Runners-up 1986: Runners-up 1990: Champions 1994: Quarter-finals 1998: Quarter-finals 2002: Runners-up 2006: Third Place 2010: Third Place 2014: Champions 2018: Group Stage 2022: Group Stage
Information
Germany have won 76 World Cup matches
From 112 matches at the World Cup, the German football team has won 68, besides drawing 21 (including knockout games decided by shootouts) and losing 23. Germany have scored 232 goals in addition to conceding 130.
Players
Individual player records for Germany
Lothar Matthäus owns the record for most matches played for Germany at the World Cup (25). He also holds the record for appearing in most World Cup tournaments (5). He played in 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994 and 1998. Miroslav Klose is the all-time top goalscorer at FIFA World Cup for Germany (16). Gerd Müller is next with 14 goals.