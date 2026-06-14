Germany will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey (Image Source: X/@DFB_Team)

Germany at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:43 pm Jun 14, 202606:43 pm

What's the story

Germany will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on June 14, Sunday, against Curacao. The match will be played at the Houston Stadium, Houston, from 10:30pm IST onward. Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will start against Curacao. Neuer, who has won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, will be featuring in his 5th World Cup. Ahead of Germany's Group E campaign, we decode their tournament stats.