Spain are featuring in their 17th World Cup campaign (Image Source: X/@SEFutbol)

Spain at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:26 am Jun 12, 202612:26 am

What's the story

Spain come into the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the favorites. Having a solid squad with quality depth means Spain will be one of the teams to beat. Placed in Group H, Spain open their World Cup campaign being held in USA, Canada and Mexico on June 15 versus Cape Verde at 9:30pm IST. Here we look at Spain's World Cup numbers.