Spain at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding key stats
What's the story
Spain come into the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the favorites. Having a solid squad with quality depth means Spain will be one of the teams to beat. Placed in Group H, Spain open their World Cup campaign being held in USA, Canada and Mexico on June 15 versus Cape Verde at 9:30pm IST. Here we look at Spain's World Cup numbers.
Journey
Spain are one-time World Cup winners
Spain are featuring in their 17th World Cup campaign. 1934: Quarter-finals 1950: 4th-place 1962: Group stage 1966: Group stage 1978: Group stage 1982: 2nd Group stage 1986: Quarter-finals 1990: Round of 16 1994: Quarter-finals 1998: Group stage 2002: Quarter-finals 2006: Round of 16 2010: Champions 2014: Group stage 2018: Round of 16 2022: Round of 16
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Spain have won 31 World Cup matches
From 67 matches at the World Cup, the Spain national football team has won 31, besides drawing 17 and losing 19. Spain have scored 108 goals in addition to conceding 75.
Record players
Spain's top capped players and highest scorer
Former legends Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos own the most number of World Cup appearances for Spain (17 each). Both players appeared in 4 different editions of the World Cup. Notably, Casillas captained Spain in the 2010 edition and won the Golden Glove award. David Villa is the top goal-scorer for Spain (9). He appeared in three World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014).
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Spain have enjoyed success of late
Spain are the defending champions of the European Championships, having won in 2024. Spain also won the UEFA Nations League title in 2023. Notably, they finished as the runners-up in 2021 and 2025.