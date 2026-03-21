Batters with 6,000-plus runs in IPL history 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has emerged as one of the most prominent cricket tournaments across the globe. Over the years, fans have witnessed some of the finest batting performances from cricketing legends across different seasons. With the 2026 IPL edition being just around the corner, let's take a look at the batters who have crossed the 6,000-run mark in the competition.

#1 Virat Kohli - 8,661 runs Arguably the finest batter in the modern era, Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain has amassed a total of 8,661 runs across 267 matches (SR: 132.85). Kohli averages 39.54 with eight centuries and 63 fifties to his name. His record for most runs in a single IPL season (973 runs in 2016) still stands tall.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 7,046 Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma is another stalwart in IPL history. He has scored 7,046 runs in 272 games he has played since his debut in 2008. Rohit averages 29.73 with a strike rate of 132.09, hitting two centuries and 47 fifties along the way. Notably, Rohit holds the record of winning the joint-most IPL titles as a player (6). He won five MI and one with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

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#3 Shikhar Dhawan - 6,769 runs Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan takes the third spot on this list. He has represented five different franchises in his 16-year-long IPL career from 2008 to 2024. Across 222, Dhawan scored a total of 6,769 runs at an average of 35.25 with two centuries and 51 fifties (SR: 127.14). Dhawan happens to be one of the only two batters with 2,000-plus IPL runs for multiple franchises (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals)

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