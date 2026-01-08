Former PSL franchise owner pulls out of auction: Here's why

Ali Tareen, the former owner of Multan Sultans, has announced his decision to withdraw from the auction for one of two new franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The announcement was made by Tareen himself on X. He said he and his family had decided not to participate in the PSL franchise auction after careful consideration. Here's more.

Personal ties Tareen's emotional connection to South Punjab In his tweet, Tareen stressed that his time with Multan Sultans wasn't just about owning a cricket team but was more about South Punjab. He said, "If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason. South Punjab is where my heart is." This shows Tareen's deep emotional connection with the region and its people.

Future prospects Tareen's future plans for PSL Tareen also hinted at his future plans in the PSL. He said, "When the Multan team is being sold, we'll be ready." This indicates that he may consider re-entering the league if it aligns with his vision for South Punjab. The former owner had previously expressed his intention to bid for Multan Sultans when it goes up for sale after this season of PSL.