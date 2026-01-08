Former PSL franchise owner pulls out of auction: Here's why
Ali Tareen, the former owner of Multan Sultans, has announced his decision to withdraw from the auction for one of two new franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The announcement was made by Tareen himself on X. He said he and his family had decided not to participate in the PSL franchise auction after careful consideration. Here's more.
Tareen's emotional connection to South Punjab
In his tweet, Tareen stressed that his time with Multan Sultans wasn't just about owning a cricket team but was more about South Punjab. He said, "If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason. South Punjab is where my heart is." This shows Tareen's deep emotional connection with the region and its people.
Tareen's future plans for PSL
Tareen also hinted at his future plans in the PSL. He said, "When the Multan team is being sold, we'll be ready." This indicates that he may consider re-entering the league if it aligns with his vision for South Punjab. The former owner had previously expressed his intention to bid for Multan Sultans when it goes up for sale after this season of PSL.
Tareen's withdrawal leaves 9 bidders for 2 teams
Tareen's last-minute decision to withdraw from the auction has left nine other bidders in the race for two new franchises. The successful bidders will get to choose their team's city names from options like Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad. They can also opt for a city outside these six but would have to pay an additional fee of around $1 million.