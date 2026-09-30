Umesh Yadav set to represent Punjab in Ranji Trophy: Details
What's the story
In a landmark move, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has signed veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav as a guest player for the 2026/27 domestic season. This is the first time the PCA has signed a guest player. The decision comes as part of Punjab's strategy to end their wait for the Ranji Trophy title. Umesh, who has played 57 Tests, 75 ODIs, and nine T20Is for India, received a no-objection certificate from Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA).
Strategic decision
Umesh's experience to guide Punjab youngsters
PCA president Amarjit Mehta stressed on Umesh's proven credentials and his experience of winning the Ranji Trophy with Vidarbha.
"We have taken the decision keeping our red-ball cricket in focus. Punjab has not won the Ranji Trophy since 1992, and we think Umesh is someone who can deliver us the title," Mehta told TOI.
He also emphasized that Umesh's presence will be invaluable for youngsters in the team, giving them a chance to learn from such an experienced player.
Team dynamics
Strategic move to address fast-bowling concerns
Mehta also highlighted that the signing of Umesh was a strategic move to address Punjab's fast-bowling concerns.
With Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh likely to be on India duty, Mehta said, "But Gurnoor and Arshdeep will be busy with India duty, and with them gone, our bowling becomes weak."
He added that this was one of the reasons why they decided to bring in Umesh Yadav.
Fitness assurance
Coach Uniyal backs Umesh's fitness
Punjab coach Amit Uniyal assured that Umesh is still fit for the game.
He said, "I think age is just a number and Umesh ticks all the boxes when it comes to fitness."
However, he also clarified that there are no guarantees of him playing all matches, as it would depend on team combination.
"But his presence in the dressing room is going to be huge," Uniyal added.
Career
A look at Umesh's career
At his peak, Umesh was among the fastest bowlers who represented India in 141 international matches, claiming 288 wickets.
According to Cricinfo, he took 170 wickets in 57 Tests, bolstering India's dominance at home.
In white-ball cricket, he collected 106 wickets from 75 ODIs and 12 wickets from 9 T20Is.
Umesh also has 380 wickets from 124 First-Class games at 29.71.
He was phenomenal for India at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.