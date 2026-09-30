Umesh Yadav set to represent Punjab in Ranji Trophy: Details

PCA president Amarjit Mehta stressed on Umesh's proven credentials and his experience of winning the Ranji Trophy with Vidarbha.

"We have taken the decision keeping our red-ball cricket in focus. Punjab has not won the Ranji Trophy since 1992, and we think Umesh is someone who can deliver us the title," Mehta told TOI.

He also emphasized that Umesh's presence will be invaluable for youngsters in the team, giving them a chance to learn from such an experienced player.