Asian Games, badminton: India's PV Sindhu storms into quarter-finals
What's the story
Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games. She achieved this feat after defeating Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki in straight games. The match took place at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium on Saturday, with Sindhu winning comfortably with scores of 21-9, 21-13.
Match analysis
A look at the match summary
Sindhu displayed a dominant performance from the start, not giving Miyazaki any chance to settle into the contest.
The two-time Asian Games medalist quickly took control of the opening game with her experience and court coverage.
She raced ahead to a 13-7 lead before easily closing out the first game at 21-9.
Game strategy
Miyazaki tries to put more pressure on Sindhu
In the second game, Miyazaki tried to put more pressure on Sindhu through longer rallies.
However, the Indian shuttler remained composed and continued to score points with her attacking play.
She maintained her advantage throughout the game, leading 11-6 at the interval.
Despite Miyazaki's attempts to sustain momentum after changing ends, Sindhu continued controlling rallies and completed the match at 21-13.
Previous match
Sindhu's earlier win in the tournament
Sindhu's victory over Miyazaki came after her earlier win against Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-chian in the second round.
In that match, she had to fight hard in the first game, trailing 10-11 at the break before fighting back and saving two game points.
The Olympic double medalist then settled into the contest in the second game, taking an 11-7 lead at halftime before completing her win.
Medal pursuit
Sindhu aims for another medal at Asiad
Sindhu, a two-time Asian Games medalist, is eyeing another podium finish after coming back empty-handed from the Hangzhou Games.
She was knocked out in the women's singles quarter-finals.
Now, as she heads into the quarter-finals of this tournament, Sindhu hopes to add another medal to her collection and make her country proud on the international stage.