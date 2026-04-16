Quinton de Kock makes records with his 3rd IPL hundred

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Quinton de Kock has brought up his 3rd century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The veteran opener attained the landmark in Match 24 of the IPL 2026 season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium. De Kock added a century-plus stand alongside Naman Dhir for the 3rd wicket. He ended up scoring 112* as MI managed 195/6.

Feat De Kock has hit a hundred for three different teams This was de Kock's maiden IPL hundred for MI. His other two tons camefor Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. De Kock's maiden ton came in IPL 2016 for DC. He hit his 2nd ton in IPL 2022 for LSG. Player with 100s for three IPL franchises: KL Rahul (PBKS, LSG, DC) Sanju Samson (DD, RR, CSK) Quinton de Kock (DD, LSG, MI)*

Vs PBKS 9th batter to smash a ton against PBKS in IPL As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock became the 9th different batter in IPL history to smash a hundred against PBKS. He joined Mike Hussey, Chris Gayle (2), Suresh Raina, Lendl Simmons, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Playing his 14th match against PBKS, de Kock surpassed 500 runs (537) at 44.75 (100s: 1, 50s: 4). He surpassed 50 fours (52).

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Information De Kock and Dhir attain this partnership record De Kock and Dhir's 122-run stand against PBKS is MI's 5th century-plus effort in the IPL (any wicket). It's also MI's highest effort for the 3rd wicket, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's 116 runs in 2023.

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T20s 9th T20 hundred from de Kock's blade De Kock brought up his 9th hundred in T20s. He equaled the likes of Virat Kohli, Sahibzada Farhan and Rilee Rossouw in terms of 9 T20 hundreds. Most hundreds in T20 cricket 22 - Chris Gayle 11 - Babar Azam 10 - David Warner 9 - Virat Kohli 9 - Rilee Rossouw 9 - Sahibzada Farhan 9 - Quinton de Kock*

Runs De Kock is approaching 12,500 T20 and 3,500 IPL runs De Kock's 112* had 8 fours and 7 sixes. He consumed 60 balls (SR: 186.67). Playing his 440th T20 (426 innings), de Kock has raced to 12,434 runs at 31.55. In addition to 9 tons, he owns 82 fifties. He has smashed 527 sixes and 1,239 fours. De Kock surpassed 3.400 runs in IPL (3,421) at 31.67. He has three tons and 24 fifties.

MI 7th MI batter to smash an IPL hundred De Kock also became the 7th MI batter to smash an IPL hundred. He joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Rohit Sharma (2), Lendl Simmons, Suryakumar Yadav (2), and Cameron Green. For MI, de Kock has 1,441 IPL runs from 44 matches at 36.94. In addition to a ton, he has smashed 10 fifties. His strike rate is 134.42.