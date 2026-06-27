'Let him serve...': Ashwin defends Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's delayed international debut

Learning emphasized

'Let him serve the team, help out...'

The former spinner also stressed that there's value in sitting out and observing before making an international debut. Ashwin added, "Let him serve the team, help out, even bring water. There is a lot to learn from that experience." He compared Sooryavanshi's potential career trajectory to that of Sachin Tendulkar and said if he sits out for some time first, he will develop empathy and understanding of the team environment.